Miley Cyrus put her foot down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night - that is, she put her foot across the arm of Pete Davidson's chair while singing a heartfelt rendition of Norman Whitfield's "It Should've Been Me."

Cyrus and Davidson stopped by the show to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, and (naturally, as not to disappoint) the "Plastic Hearts" singer was also the evening's musical guest.

For her encore performance, Cyrus chose to air some grievances against Davidson and his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Before she began singing, she said:

"Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played."

By "those photos," of course, she meant the pictures of Pete and Kim K leaving an Italian restaurant in his native Staten Island. The pictures all but confirmed the (now official) relationship between the Hollywood Icon and the SNL comedian - and it seems that Cyrus was none too happy about it!

She threw in other interjections to the song, at one point singing:

"It should've been me! In that Lambroghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant! I wanna watch a movie on Staten Island!"

Miley probably feels this way because she saw how nice Pete cleans up in a suit and tie while they were filming for the special earlier this week. The two were both photographed in Hollywood preparing for the performance - inclding what appeared to be a rehearsal of a musical number.

The song was, of course, all in jest, and it seems that Pete and Miley have been getting along swimmingly in their time paired as co-hosts. They even sat down with Jimmy Fallon to play one of his favorite segment games, "True Confessions-" and Miley talked about the time Flavor Flave introduced her on a radio show as Gwen Stefani.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party airs live on January 31 beginning at 10:30 PM. You can watch it on NBC, or stream it on Peacock.