This year, the NBC New Year's Eve Special is getting a brand new vibe, courtesy of Miley Cyrus and her co-host, the ever-lovable Pete Davidson. The bash is going to be called Miley's New Year's Eve Party, and with SNL's Lorne Michaels behind it, it's sure to be a party to remember.

Of course, you can't do everything live on New Year's Eve - with a show that big, you need some pre-taped portions to throw in too. That is what Miley and Pete looked like they were working on when they were photographed yesterday in LA, throwing chaotic-sexy aligned vibes in every 'fit.

pete and miley cyrus in hollywood filming for their new year’s eve special pic.twitter.com/BGR8G1ygWX — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) December 8, 2021

It appears that Cyrus was performing a musical number at one point, for which she changed into a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress with abstract cutouts. (She also looked like she was freezing doing it - good thing they're doing this now and not in a month when it's even colder!)

Davidson, meanwhile, stayed nice and comfy - well, as comfy as a habitual sweatpants-wearer can be in a suit. He cleans up VERY nice though (not that that's a surprise), and looked great from every angle.

This was a very different look than the one he was sporting on December 6th at the Red Carpet premiere of his new Tubi show, The Freak Brothers. The adult cartoon, about a group of stoners who smoked a joint so powerful that they were transported to the modern day from 1969. The series, also starring Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, and Blake Anderson.

The crew sported very different looks on the Red Carpet for their show, but they were very on-theme, and looked very excited about the premiere.

You can watch The Freak Brothers on Tubi, a free streaming app. As far as Miley's New Year's Eve Party, we'll all have to wait until it goes live on NBC on January 31 at 10:30 PM.