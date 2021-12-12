Sexual harassment is a big deal within the entertainment industry, and "James Bond" actress Naomie Harris is one of the victims as she recently revealed a "huge star" did a shocking thing to her during an audition, and everyone acted as if nothing had happened.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, the 45-year-old British actress said an A-list personality once groped her while auditioning for a role in an undisclosed movie.

The most grueling part about her tragic experience is that no one did anything to stop the incident and the film executives watched silently.

Detailing the horrendous incident, the actress recalled when the actor allegedly put his hand up her skirt while reading the script for her role.

"What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was, he is, such a huge star," she said.

Despite the harassment she went through, Harris considers herself to be "very lucky" because that was the only time she experienced such a thing, given how common sexual harassment is in the industry.

Since the #MeToo incident has been going around in recent years where people come forward to reveal their tragic experiences, Harris said times are finally changing, especially when she was involved in a project.

The "James Bond" star said there was a #MeToo incident in a previous project she worked on, and there was no hesitation because the perpetrator "was immediately removed."

At the time of this writing, there is still no information about the alleged actor, and the actress didn't name him in the interview.

Twitter Users Are Disappointed

After the interview made rounds on the internet, many users expressed their sentiments about Harris' claims. Some of them are disappointed that she didn't name the actor.

"That Naomie Harris headline? I'm sure the 'major star' groper is not named, so what's the point?" one wrote.

"@NaomieHarris has made an allegation in the paper today. Anyone else bored with celebrities making a claim and having nothing to back it up or naming the person. Anyone can make claims. Boring," another one wrote.

However, some fans defended the actress, saying it's hard to come forward with such stories.

Naomie Harris says a 'huge star' groped her during an audition: 'No one said anything'. The fact that this actress won’t or can’t say who groped her goes to the power big money actors still command in Hollywood. Always a double standard when it comes to these issues. — CraigP (@patriot555) December 12, 2021

"Social media is a proper cesspit. Article gets posted about Naomie Harris getting groped, and the comments are just b******* about why she didn't say anything sooner and how she's saying it now for attention, Y'all don't understand how hard it is to admit what happened for some," one tweeted.