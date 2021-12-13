Have yourself a very Lasso holiday! The cast of Ted Lasso gathered together for a holiday party over the weekend, and the one-and-only Sam Obysania, Toheeb Jimoh, posted this amazing picture to his Instagram. In a show all about kindness and mental health, it is amazing to see all of them gathered together, truly enjoying each other's company. He captioned the photo with a series of hearts and #tedlasso, which is exactly how this photo has left us all feeling. Iconic cast members Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Cristo Fernandez, and, of course, Toheeb Jimoh. This warm picture full of smiling faces leads us to ask the important question: how do we get an invite to this party?

Toheeb Jimoh recently won the Breakthrough Award at Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Cinema and Television. His award was introduced by Ted Lasso cast member and writer Brett Goldstein. Jimoh celebrated on his Instagram saying, "Last night I received my first acting award at the @criticschoice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event I couldn't have asked to be introduced by anybody better than @mrbrettgoldstein (his speech nearly made me cry but I firmed it) - It was such a special night for all of my family (Mum, Dad, Brother and Grandma) here's to many more!!" We are sure there will be many more to come!

Shawn Edwards, board member at the CCA and helped create the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, spoke about how happy he was to see so many younger talents at the celebration."This is like building a foundation in the future; so, when you have young stars to get into this industry that can sometimes be tough and beat you up," Edwards said, " they can look to this and be like "Oh, we got a foundation, we have some support, this is cool." I mean, that's the best thing." On the carpet, he saw Jimoh over on the other side of him, the perfect embodiment of this point. "We got another youngster on the carpet from Ted Lasso...Everybody and their mama watch Ted Lasso."



Congratulations Toheeb!