The first season of Netflix's smash hit series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill was a complex watch. The tale, based on the video game series of the same name, was told last season through a series of time jumps, information about our main characters being given, not sequentially, but in a seemingly random order that more accurately shows the ways in which their lives are intertwined.

While it was an incredibly clever and effective way to disseminate three video games (and, before that, five novels), the non-sequential storytelling also almost required that new fans watch through the whole season at least twice in order to fully grasp the context for what is going on in any given episode. With that in mind, many fans have been wondering:

Will 'The Witcher' season 2 be told out of order like season 1?

The answer, apparently, is no. The first episode of the second season of The Witcher makes it perfectly clear that, while we are still jumping back and forth between Yennifer's story and Geralt's (or, rather, Geralt's AND Cirilla's), we're done jumping through time. The entire first episode takes place in the days following the events of the season 1 finale, just after the end of the battle, and the second episode keeps on after that.

While we're not guaranteeing that there won't be any time jumps at all in the second season - flashes back in time will probably still be necessary to fill in some blanks here and there - it's safe to say that they're no longer using those jumps to tell the story. If the first season of The Witcher was the setup, this season is the start of the main event. (If you think about the fact that we spent the entirety of season one waiting for Ciri and Geralt to finally find each other, that makes a lot of sense.)

Whatever is going to happen in season 2, it's clear that the writers thought that a thorough understanding of exactly how and why the lives of those two characters were always so deeply intertwined was necessary for the audience leading up to it.

Now, though the "here and now" of the story is finally established. The official Netflix description for The Witcher Season Two is as follows:

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

We may understand how Cirilla and Geralt are linked, but there are clearly far more connections to be made here - especially with Camila Cabello's Yennifer. You can find out what they are exactly when Season 2 of The Witcher hits Netflix this Friday, December 17.