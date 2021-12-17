The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of director Peter Jackson's epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A film which not only took the world by storm when it premiered back in 2001, but is a huge favorite of Colbert. The Late Night host addressed his love on his show Thursday night by saying this,

Not only has it been a heck of a year, it has also been a heck of a decade, a heck of a century, for that matter a heck of a millennium. So we at the Late Show are about to take a much needed holiday break. The only thing I regret about it is that I won't be on the air next week to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of me not shutting up about The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Since Colbert could not be there live next week to gush about his favorite film franchise on the actual date of the anniversary of its release, he decided to put together a tribute with the help of some of those who were in the film. Assembling the likes of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving, and Viggo Mortinson, plus special guest artists Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick to take part in a hip-hop tribute video entitled No. 1 Trilly.

Cobert didn't stop there with his love of TLOTR,

It was twenty years ago this Sunday that this movie kicked off my favorite film series of all time. If you ask me, there is no better film series. Lord of the Rings is without a doubt the greatest trilogy in movie history. I know I may have said that many times before, but I have never-not once-rapped it. Until now.

Check out what all the hype is about in the video below.