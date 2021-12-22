Known as a prolific actor in television, Jack Hedley passed away at the age of 92.

According to a posted note by The Times of London published December 22, the actor was confirmed dead last Saturday, December 11. The notice was able to mention his cause of death, declaring that he suffered from "a short illness bravely borne."

They added, "At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends."

Who Is Jack Hedley?

Based on a report by Variety, Hedley was born in London, given the name Jack Hawkins. He later on decided to change his last name at the outset of his career to avoid confusion with another British actor with the same name.

The late actor has earned multiple credits for his appearance in numerous British productions. In fact, he racked up 99 credits in his five-decade-long career, with appearances in theater as well. The source listed down numerous shows that he participated in, including "Colditz" where he played as Lt. Colonel Preston, the John Gilling film "The Scarlet Blade," and Lucio Fulci's horror film "The New York Ripper."

He also had numerous appearances in "The Longest Day" alongside John Wayne, Robert Ryan, and Richard Burton. He also worked with Jean Seberg and Stanley Baker for "In The French Style."

More shows were added to the list as Hedley became a guest in "Only Fools and Horses," "'Allo 'Allo," "Dalziel and Pascoe," and "Space Precinct" back in the 1980s and 1990s.

We are sorry to hear of the passing of actor Jack Hedley who has died at the age of 92. Jack, who had a distinguished career in film and TV, was well-known to Only Fools and Horses fans for playing Henry Marsham, Duke of Maylebury in the 1986 Christmas special A Royal Flush. pic.twitter.com/FA3f85376T — Only Fools & Horses (@OnlyFoolsHQ) December 22, 2021

Rest In Peace, Hedley

Of all the 99 credits Hedley worked hard for, he was best known for his role in the 1981 Bond film, "For Your Eyes Only." For his part, he played Carole Bouquet's father, Sir Timothy Havelock's character, where he was murdered by a Cuban hitman while attempting to locate a shipwreck for the British Secret Service, per source.

In a separate report from the Daily Mail, Hedley was later married to Jean Fraser between 1965 and 1984 and had two sons. After acting for a very long time, his final on-screen role was in the 2000 Italian limited series, "St. Paul." As soon as the fans have heard the news regarding his passing, they have left tributes dedicated to Hedley online.

RIP Jack Hedley, aka Lt Col. John Preston, Senior British Officer, Colditz. pic.twitter.com/E2qRaInqX9 — Tony Pollard (@ProfTonyPollard) December 22, 2021

Sad to see Jack Hedley has died. Many will remember him in For Your Eyes Only, but he did a lot more. Deserves a proper obit and not just an announcement. pic.twitter.com/ekSTtHg1cq — Guy Walters (@guywalters) December 22, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

