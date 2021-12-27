Insecure, the hit series by and starring Issa Rae aired its last episode of the last season yesterday, December 26th. Rae took great care to ensure that this show had the correct send-off. This included re-writing the final episode just two weeks before filming took place. The writer and actor spoke to Variety about the change, explaining that the first version of the finale "just wasn't right."

In this first edition, Issa Rae's character, Issa Dee, and Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, is seen traveling to Moracco five years in the future. Rae admitted that "It was fun, but it just wasn't the proper send-off to L.A.

"And it just wasn't the story that we wanted to tell, the story that we've been telling this season and with the series." After five years of this beautiful show, it was important to all that the send-off perfectly encapsulate the essence of everything the show had been."

The ability to recognize, change, and create the amazing finale that premiered yesterday is the mark of a truly brilliant mind and writer.

There is a sadness that comes naturally with the end of something great. After a show filled with powerful moments between Issa and Molly, Rae recounted with Variety the beauty of those shots:

We've said this before, but this show is about the true love of the two of them, and there's a little heartbreak, just feeling that loss. And they've already dealt with the loss of life circumstances drawing them apart. That moment of appreciation from Molly was also important to showcase, because, this season, we've also watched Issa be a better friend to Molly. We started off the show with Issa being selfish, kind of a user and aloof to how her actions affect Molly, and then we watched her continually be there for her and support her in a way, and to have Molly acknowledge that meant a lot to Issa.

We are sad to see such a wonderfully fun and heartfelt show go - but at least if it has to, we know that all those involved are happy and satisfied with the ending.

You can watch all of Insecure now on Hulu.