The final season of the hit HBO show Insecure premieres this Sunday, and the cast has had a hard time saying goodbye. One of the stars of the series, Yvonne Orji recently discussed how fraught with emotion saying goodbye to this show was. After five years, the actress expressed that the cast and crew had truly become family. It was difficult to say goodbye. They did not want to.

The actress, who played Molly Carter on the hilarious show, spoke about the experience at the red carpet for Elle Women in Hollywood:

I bawled my eyes out saying goodbye to this character that launched my career in a really beautiful way...And I said goodbye to my friends who were like family on that show. It was not make-believe. We weren't like, 'Oh, action!' and then just putting something on. We really were like a family and when the director yelled cut, we still wanted more of each other.



Her role as Molly Carter on the show, the best friend to Issa Dee who was played by Issa Rae, launched her career. With a first major role that was so incredibly written, Orji confessed that she jokingly contemplated retirement after the ending of the show was announced.

I texted Jay [a fellow co-star] last summer and I was like, 'Should I retire? Are we retiring? What are we doing after this? Like this is it right? When else were we going to have this kind of camaraderie, this kind of writing, these kinds of characters written for us in such nuanced and real ways?

While the actress may lament about the end of her powerfully fascinating character, there is no doubt we will be seeing her in amazing roles going forward. Already we know she will be seen in the upcoming film My Dad the Bounty Hunter which is currently in post production. We can't wait to see what amazing things Orji has in store, and we are excited to see the final season of Insecure. This final season can be found on HBO starting this Sunday.