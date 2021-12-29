Angela "Angie" Kukawski's boyfriend has been charged for her murder.

Kukawski, an LA-based business manager at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, was found dead almost a week ago inside of a car in Simi Valley. Kukawski was declared missing just two days before Christmas on December 22nd. Her boyfriend, Jason Baker, was arrested and charged with murder. Her death was declared a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials suspect that Baker murdered Kukawski inside her Sherman Oakes home, placed the body in the car, drove the car to Simi Valley, and ran away. One of her co-workers, Todd C. Bozick said, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."

Angela Kukawski worked with several high-profile clients including the Kardashians. Other clients held by Boulevard Management include Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Offset. The company is dedicated to, "financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals." An outpouring of love has been let out over the death of this co-worker and friend. She was, according to friends, "beloved," in her industry. She was also a mother of five who was loved by all. People have described Kukawski as a, "hard worker," and a, "straight shooter."

We are heartbroken to hear about the loss. Our hearts go out to all of Angela Kukawski's friends and family.