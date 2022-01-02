Queen Elizabeth II immediately faced death news following New Year's Eve as her friend and close confidante reportedly passed away.

Following the several losses she faced in the past months, Queen Elizabeth II learned the death of another person close to her heart. The Times first reported the news about the death of the monarch's long-serving aide, Diana, Lady Farnham.

According to the news outlet, Lady Farnham died on December 29 at the age of 90 and left the Queen more heartbroken than ever. She reportedly died peacefully at home.

"Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good-humored. "She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman. It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham," The Telegraph reported.



It also revealed that Lady Farnham dedicated her life supporting the Queen on her official duties.

Her death indeed became a huge blow to Queen Elizabeth II, especially since her death came months after another friend, Duchess of Grafton, also passed away. Ann Fortune FitzRoy died after serving the Royal Household throughout Queen Elizabeth II's 69 years of reign.

Meanwhile, Lady Farnham also attended the Queen's 2012 Diamon Jubilee celebrations. At that time, she covered for Prince Philip, who was unwell at that time.

"They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about," a royal source added.

All About Lady Farnham

Lady Farnham first joined the royal household in 1987. A year later, she was appointed as Commander, Royal Victorian Order to recognize her dedication in serving the monarch.

In addition, she once held the office of Justice of the Peace. In 2010, she was appointed Dame Commander, Royal Victorian Order which is one of the highest personal honors Queen Elizabeth II can give to her staff.

Following Lady Farnham and the Duchess of Grafton's deaths, a number of long-serving ladies-in-waiting will continue working for the Queen. The 82-year-old Lady Susan Hussey, who was with her in the car as she traveled to St. George's Chapel during Prince Philip's funeral, will continue to be with her.

