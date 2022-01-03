In the age of streaming, it's easy to entirely forget about primetime television and the fact that new shows still air there. But they do, and many of them are WELL WORTH watching, even if you do have to wait an agonizing week between episodes. (Seriously, how did we ever survive this before?)

One such show that is in the middle of its first season is CBS' Ghosts, a sitcom about a young New York couple who moves out to a mansion in the middle of nowhere to try to start a bed and breakfast. Unbeknownst to them, this mansion is VERY haunted - that is, unbeknownst until Sam, the wife, has a near-death experience and ends up in a coma for a week. When she returns to the house, she can see and speak to all the ghosts, and hilarity between her, them, and her husband Jay - who still can't actually see them - ensues.

Starring actors Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambukar, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Roman Zaragosa, and more, It's an adorable and fun show that keeps pulling at your heartstrings and tapping on your funnybone in unexpected ways - and right now, you can binge the first part of season one on Paramount+.

But we did promise you a list of convincing reasons to watch, and boy are you gonna get it. Here are eight of the many reasons you've gotta add Ghosts to your watchlist.

It's adapted from a British sitcom

Though frequently these adaptations are poo-pooed before they ever reach screens, we all know at least one example that made those naysayers look dumb: The Office. We're not saying Ghosts is the next Office...but the potential in the humor is definitely there.

The main couple feels so real

Sam and Jay are a modern couple in every sense of the word: That is to say, they're not looking to fit into boxes for each other, and they're not going to pay attention to old gender norms. Jay is a cook with pierced ears who is terrible at home improvement and loves Dungeons and Dragons; Sam is a go-getter journalist and problem-solver in the house. (And this is something the ghosts all love to comment on.)

The ghosts have normal interpersonal conflicts

You'd think all their issues would be large and ghostly, but no, most of the time these unlikely roommates bicker it's about normal stuff, like when one friend watches ahead in a show without the other, or like an introvert having to share a wall with the chattiest person alive (or, well, actually, not alive.)

There's a gay love story from the revolutionary war

Two star-crossed lovers, separated by war, by enemy lines, and unfortunately, at the time they were alive, NOT separated by gender, two gay ghosts who pretend to hate each other (and who pretend not to be gay) have already been set up for a serious slow burn in this first season, and the chemistry between them is HILARIOUSLY palpable (and also very sweet.)

Thorfinn

This guy is a viking. Like, just a viking just living in a modern house. Do we need to say more?

You've got ghosts from every era

The cast of Ghosts is a motley crew, spanning several centuries, that includes:

The aforementioned viking, a Native American guy, a very gay revolutionary war soldier (who IS jealous when he finds out about Hamilton), an uptight Victorian Lady, a full-of-herself 20s jazz singer, a 60s flower child who may or may not be high out of her mind at any given moment, a Mr.-Rogers-on-cotton-candy scoutmaster with an arrow through his neck, and a pantsless finance bro from right before the market crash.

Oh, and a bunch of cholera victims in the basement.

If you love history mashups, turn this on right now. You don't even need the last three reasons.

It manages to balance the hilarious and the sweet

For all the insanely comedic moments where Sam and Jay have to cover up the existence of the ghosts to contractors and other guests of the house (like when the Victorian ghost Hetty possesses Jay and discovers the wonders of Cheetos), there are also a lot of really sweet, genuine ones.

The show doesn't make light of Sam's near-death experience when it comes to her husband's reaction, and it also goes into the ways each ghost in the house has grown to care for the others - despite how crazy they may drive one another.

There are murder mysteries on top of everything else

A house full of dead people is also a house full of mysteries - while some of the ghosts are fully aware of how they died, others are not so sure - and we've already seen one mystery at least partially solved, after one episode where a fan (perhaps the only living one) of the jazz singer Alberta comes to the house looking for answers about her death.

If this has convinced you to watch Ghosts and you're itching to get started, you can watch most of the first season on Paramount+ now. Once you're all caught up, you can wait for the new ones to land there too, or you can watch them live on CBS, Thursdays at 9 PM.