From dramas to comedies and everything in between, even with the pandemic going on its second year, there has been no shortage of new shows to watch - in fact, there's been so much new stuff on streaming services and live TV alike that it's almost impossible to keep up with all of it.

Don't worry though, we've got you - we've rounded up a definitive list of shows to watch for next season, either because they're brand new and going to come back, or they're just really great and might not be on your radar yet.

Here are the eight shows you've gotta catch up on for 2022.

Inside Job

Created by Alex Hirsch, the same conspiracy-obsessed storyteller who created Disney's Gravity Falls, Inside Job tells the story of what's going on with our government - the REAL story. The one where it's all actually controlled by a mysterious shadow corporation and it's up to a bunch of barely-together scientists (one of whom is also a dolphin) to keep all the conspiracies (and conspiracy theories they use to cover up the conspiracies) in order.

The first part of season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now; Part 2 will be available sometime in 2022, though we don't yet know when.

Sweet Tooth

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Netflix's Sweet Tooth follows a young half-boy, half-deer (with a deep love for chocolate) named Gus, as he sets out into a strange and fearful world to find his missing mother, Birdie. But the world beyond the fence is dangerous, plagued by a virus that caused them to fear and mistrust one another so much so that they went into hiding.

The worst part? They believe the virus caused hybrid children like Gus to exist, and many are hellbent on hunting them down.

Sweet Tooth is a very heavy story told through what may be the lightest point of view possible, and it takes an interesting look at the world we're creating for ourselves amid our own pandemic. Season 1 is available on Netflix now, and season 2 will most likely release in 2022.

The Great

The story of Catherine The Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in the history of Russia, gets a comedic spin in this Hulu series, which focuses specifically on her youth, her rise to power, and her plot to kill her very insane and dangerous husband.

Things take a turn...well, several turns...between season one and season two, both of which are available on Netflix right now. That is two seasons of The Great to catch up on, but since the third season isn't due to release until at least Fall 2022, you've got some time.

Ramy

Another excellent Hulu original series, Ramy gives us a look at modern life through the eyes of an Egyptian immigrant. New Jersey resident Ramy feels constantly pulled between his Muslim family, who belie life is always a test, and his new Millennial friends, who believe life is to be lived as much as possible. Worried about the best way to please the God he knows is always watching, Ramy attempts to figure out where his own beliefs fall.

The third season of Ramy was delayed due to the pandemic, and we don't yet have an official release date. However, the last update said that it would be ready in early 2022 at the latest, so it's most likely only a matter of time until they drop that teaser trailer.

Grand Crew

If you like shows like Friends and New Girl, this is DEFINITELY the new series for you. Follow this group of friends as they learn to navigate different parts of adult life while drinking wine - from trying not to come off too clingy to learning how to open up and show each other their soft sides. Created by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Phil Augusta Jackson and starring Nicole Byer of Netflix's popular and hilarious baking show Nailed It!, this is going to be the next big sitcom, mark our words.

The best part? It's not even officially out yet, so there's not too much to catch up on. There are two preview episodes available to stream on Peacock right now, but Grand Crew doesn't officially air on NBC until Tuesday, January 4 at 8:30/7:30c.

Servant

Wanna watch a psychological thriller in long form? Look no further than Apple TV's Servant, a story that surrounds both the mysterious death and revival of a troubled couple's infant son, and the strange and seemingly powerful young woman they bring in to help care for him.

After Dorothy Turner loses her newborn son Jericho, she experiences a mental break, and a therapist reccommends she uses a doll in place of her baby to help her cope with the loss. Except that Leanne, their young nanny, one day seems somehow linked to the fact that Jericho reappears in place of the doll.

Oh, also, did we mention that Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley) plays the father?

Directed by the esteemed M. Night Shaymalan, Servant will return with a third season on January 21.

Ghosts

If you really love the general concept of Beetlejuice and the comedy behind it, you are going to LOVE CBS' new series Ghosts, based on the BBC series of the same name. It's essentially the same concept: A young couple moves into a broken down old mansion full of ghosts and begins to disturb them by making rennovations. Only this time, it's not just a couple, but a whole haunted boarding house.

At first, try as they might to haunt them out of the house, Jay and Samantha don't really notice the ghosts - but after a near-death experience that leaves her in a neck brace, suddenly, Samantha can.

Ghosts is still running its first season on CBS - the last two episodes have yet to air, due to come out on Thursday January 6 and 13, respectively. Season 2 hasn't yet been confirmed, but given the show's popularity with audiences, it's hard to imagine it won't be greeenlit for one. You can catch up on the earlier ones on Pluto TV or Paramount Plus.

Righteous Gemstones

Ever wonder what goes on in one of those ultra-rich seedy megachurch families? Follow along with the highly dysfunctional Gemstone family to find out.

The Righteous Gemstones is a series about what happens when the business side of things takes over the faith side of things in a megachurch, complete with three private planes, blackmail, and a whole lot of stupid decisions on the part of the three adult Gemstone children. The show is a fast-paced wild ride of a comedy with just enough drama mixed in to keep things interesting.

You can watch Season 1 of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO Max now. The second season begins airing on HBO January 9 at 10 PM (9c). Episodes will also be made available on HBO Max as they air.