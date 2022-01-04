PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Betty White's Memorial, New Year's Performances, and the Opening of a Carversteak in Vegas, ICYMI

(Photo : (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)) Rapper 2 Chainz and his son Halo Epps discuss game strategy intensely during the the Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.on December 27, 2021 - look at those identical hand gestures! So cute!

(Photo : (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carversteak)) Actress Courtney Mazza and actor Mario Lopez also attended the Carverseak the grand opening, and can be seen here together enjoying one of those juicy-looking steaks - we hope Mario didn't try to eat that whole thing himself.

(Photo : (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carversteak)) Singer and Model Paris Jackson was also at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas, and she got a little cheeky ticking her tongue out at the cameras.

(Photo : (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)) Also in Las Vegas on December 29: Katy Perry performed onstage during her Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World - and we're not exactly sure why, but this photo is a pretty great encapsulation of what 2021 felt like.

(Photo : (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)) Comedian Jerrod Carmichael performed at Flappers Comedy Club And Restaurant in Burbank, California on December 30, 2021, looking cool and confident as ever.

(Photo : (Photo by RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)) Of course, we can't forget the sad death of Betty White on December 31, who was just about to turn 100 on January 17. Flowers and mementos in her honor began to appear at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame almost immediately, creating a beautiful impromptu memorial.

(Photo : (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)) Doja Cat performed live on New Year's Day 2022 from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. It was a performance to ring in the the New Year, and she and her backup crew looked fierce in all-white bodysuits with thigh-high bell-bottom leg-warmers. (At least, we think we can call them leg warmers.)

