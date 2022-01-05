TV stardom is a very particular thing. Even with the advent of streaming services, being a TV watcher often is a much more personal endeavor than being a film-goer because watching TV is an act that's always done in the privacy of one's home - at least until the movie theater business completely collapses.

However, what exactly is the "Power of TV?" And, how does being on TV affect our favorite TV actors?

I have a theory.

What Is the Power of TV?

1. A Steady Paycheck, Especially Through Syndication

Unless you're talking about a limited series, which usually only runs for a set number of episodes for one season, most episodic TV is meant to continue for as long as the broadcast network is willing to air it. Because of this structure, you get actors who are cast for episodic TV and end up playing the same character for over 10 years, such as the cast of "Friends."

Thus, once actors secure recurring roles on TV, they're often assured a steady paycheck. This situation is further expanded if the show the actor is on goes into off-network syndication, which is when a show originally made from one network signs a distribution license allowing other TV networks to run it, because actors are often given royalties when their shows are rerun.

2. Parasocial Relationships To the Extreme

Back when people relied on broadcast programming for shows, audiences would feel particularly attached to the actors who played prominent roles on TV. This is because the actor and their performance would be beamed into viewers' living rooms at a designated time every week. Over time, this arrangement naturally generated parasocial relationships, where audiences felt like they "knew" these actors merely through their TV personas.

Think about Mariska Hargitay from "Law and Order: SVU." Due to her 23 seasons on the show, it's difficult for audiences to not feel that Hargitay is every bit the justice-seeking bad-ass that she is on SVU. It then becomes less of a surprise once you find out that Hargitay also founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps "survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse" among other causes.

Now that there's streaming, the same phenomenon occurs, but potentially to a lesser extent. While actors on streaming shows also have their performances brought in front of an audience in their living rooms, since viewers can pause and navigate away to choose other options, they are less captive. However, if a streaming show runs for many seasons, audiences can still end up building parasocial relationships with the cast.

3. At Risk of Typecasting

Because TV audiences are repeatedly exposed to the actor in the role that made them famous for an extended period, when the actor inevitably seeks other roles, these TV actors are often at the risk of being typecast. This is because audiences and casting directors have seen these actors play the same character for so long, that it becomes difficult to imagine the actor melting into another role, à la Nicole Kidman.

An easy example is the actor Jaleel White. Can you imagine White playing anyone other than Steve Urkel from "Family Matters?" He even played himself, a down-and-out actor whose last career hit was playing Urkel, in "Big Fat Liar," one of my favorite childhood movies. Similar to White, few can imagine Mario Lopez playing anyone other than A.C. Slater from "Saved by the Bell." This is not to say that White and Lopez can't be great actors - it's just that the public can't "un-see" their iconic performances long enough to allow them to play other characters convincingly.

4. Blocked From Pursuing Other Projects

Remember that time when Constance Wu was accused of being a diva for publicly expressing her distaste at the renewal of her hit show "Fresh Off the Boat?" While it's probably not great to seemingly trash the show that made you famous, Wu's frustration is understandable once the actress was given the opportunity to explain her Twitter and Instagram outbursts.

According to a statement by Wu released afterwards, because "Fresh Off the Boat" had been renewed, Wu had to pass up a project she was passionate about. After playing Huang family matriarch Jessica Huang for five years and seeing her star rise after her starring turn in "Crazy Rich Asians," Wu was probably itching for new acting opportunities. However, the production of "Fresh Off the Boat" got in the way and tied her down. I'm willing to bet Wu can't be the only TV actor to experience this.

5. With Good Writing, an Opportunity to Really Grow With a Character

One feature that distinguishes TV from film is its long-form storytelling structure. With multiple seasons and episodes, acting on TV can be an enriching experience. By devoting extended time with their characters, actors can thoroughly explore and grow with their characters, seeing through the character arcs first planted in initial episodes. With great writing, I'm sure this can be a rewarding experience.

Cillian Murphy's spell-binding almost decade-long turn as Tommy Shelby in "Peaky Blinders" comes to mind. The frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator was once better known for his film roles, with "Peaky Blinders" being the sole TV series he's been consistently on. In a breakdown of his most iconic characters for GQ, Murphy remarks upon the intense loyalty of "Peaky Blinder" fans and how people really identify with the show. He also talks about he's never reprised characters like he's done for Tommy, and how "to be able to go back to them season after season has been a real gift" for him.

Well, what do you think? Do these points prove the power of TV on an actor's career?