We hope you didn't get too attached to the characters in the first installment of the HBO series White Lotus, because the next one is going to a whole new place, and following a whole new group of vacationers - among them, The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli.

Imperioli, who just revisited his Sopranos character in The Many Saints of Newark, will play new character Dominic Di Grasso, a man on vacation with his eledery father, and his son who has recently graduated from college. He has been confirmed as a series regular.

Even more interesting, Season 2 will see a move away from Hawaii; we'll be exploring an entirely different White Lotus hotel property this time around. We don't yet know where they'll be staying exactly - though our money is not on the hotel being in Newark New Jersey. In fact, back in August, series writer Mike White told Entertainment Weekly that they may be looking to take things international this time around.

White will continue as writer for this second season, penning the next ten episodes of the dark social satire series. Actress Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid, is rumored to be returning (to what some have called the greatest role of her career) as well.

Imperioli has been busy lately: Not only is he currently filming for Hulu's This Fool, he's also working on developing another project for HBO. He and writer Alec Berg are creating a series loosely based on Imperioli's life experiences as a Buddhist. He is also (predictably, given the subject matter) attached to star in the venture.

White Lotus season 2 should land on HBO sometime in 2022.