Who said the honeymoon phase was over?

New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr. and Black-ish's Lindsey Shockley are bringing back the classic 1955 comedy The Honeymooners back to CBS in exemplary 2022 fashion. The two have described the reboot of the show as, "a bold, female-driven reboot." The story follows, "Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?" This modern take on this classic tale will put a fresh spin on The Honeymooners in a new and exciting way that would make the original show proud.

The Honeymooners, much like the show Ted Lasso, began as a sketch show. It appeared on Jackie Gleason's variety show. It aired for a year. At that time, the story followed, according to the official IMDb description, "A bus driver and his sewer worker friend," as they, "struggle to strike it rich while their wives look on with weary patience." The Honeymooners made a significant impact on the lives of many. This is not the first time the show as seen a comeback on the horizon. CBS tried to develop a reboot of the show back in 2016, and Paramount developed a film version of the show back in 2005. We are confident that this newest version will be a hit for the ages.

We can't wait to see the reboot of The Honeymooners when it comes to CBS!