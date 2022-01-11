The trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Suspicion starring Uma Thurman has officially been released.

This new thriller series follows a CEO, played by Thurman, in New York City whose son is kidnapped by a masked gang. A collection of seemingly random British individuals are determined suspects. While those suspected scramble to prove their innocence, Thurman continues to seek answers about who took her son and why while also continuing on in her high level position. The rest of the powerhouse cast includes familiar faces such as Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, Elyes Gabel, and Angel Coulby. We are certain that this limited series will keep you on the edge of your seat. The newly released trailer is located below.



With Uma Thurman at the help of this incredible cast, we are sure that Suspicion will be a show for the ages. Thurman's incredible success in Hollywood can be credited to her amazing talent and individual uniqueness. In an interview with Vogue back in 1994, a 23 year old Thurman said, "Everyone is some sort of unique freak and has some unidentifiable special, separate something that is also delineating between them and everybody else." She has allowed this uniqueness to guide her through her life and career, allowing her the success she has attained. This special, undeniable uniqueness can be said of the entire cast. With each actor bringing forth their true, individual flare, Suspicion is sure to be an independently facinating show.

Suspicion premieres on Apple TV+ on February 4th, 2022.