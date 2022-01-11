Move over, Sandra Bullock, there's about to be a new football mom in town.

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith has just signed on with Emmy-nominated screenwriter Kristin Layne Tucker - creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show - and Oscar-winning director Matthew A. Cherry - creator of Hair Love - for a new Drama called Redd Zone, according to Deadline.

Based on a true story, Redd Zone follows single football mom Tia Magee as she tries to help her sons and their friends ("The Bros," as they come to be known) recover from the tragic and unexpected murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. Eventually, for a myriad of reasons, each of The Bros ends up moving into her house, until she has 17 boys under one roof.

Eventually, all 17 of those boys go to college, and four make it to the NFL.

This will be quite a personal project for Cherry, who - before he used crowdfunding to raise the money for his Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love - used to be an NFL player himself. He was drafted in 2004 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens, before his retirement in 2007.

The film, which is dedicated to Dominic Redd and his memory, does not have a projected timeline yet, and is still in the early stages of pre-production at Westbrook Studios, the production company owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.