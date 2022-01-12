The Dollface season two trailer is FINALLY here!

After a two and a half year wait, the stellar, modern staple girl-squad show Dollface is coming back with a season two, and the official trailer is finally here! The show, starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky, and Shay Mitchell, starts with Jules, played by Dennings, gets dumped by her boyfriend and is then driven to rejoin the infinately complex terrain of female friendships. Now, in season two, the group must now deal with the added complications of the pandemic, their 30s, and, of course, their romantic lives. Madison, played by Song, says in the trailer, "We spent the last part of our official youth stuck inside, just here, watering houseplants." If that isn't already an overwhelming dose of RELATABLE, we don't know what is.

Dollface is Sex and the City for the 21st century twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings. The world has changed, the modern dating landscapeodern bears the simplicity of a rubix cube, and the bonds of female friendship tighter than ever. It is a show created to be real and relatable.

Dennings is aware that the character she plays is one that many can see themselves in. In an interview with InStyle back in 2019 in which she posed the incredibly true question, "Don't we all relate to the sad emo character?" She went on to explian, "I am attracted to roles I feel like I can bring a real aspect to, you know, like I can actually draw from something. I've had a storied love life and a somewhat interesting upbringing, so I feel like I relate to those characters." Dollface is relatable and real. (Well, as real as a TV show can be with a CGI cat head and girl-stressor manifestations of a Sherlock Holmes style mind palace!)

Dollface premieres on Hulu on February 11th, 2022.