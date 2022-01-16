A young woman who previously appeared on MTV's "16 and Pregnant," Jordan Cashmyer, passed away at 26.

It was Sunday, January 17, when Cashmyer's stepmother, Jessica, posted a statement regarding her death on Facebook, using the account of her late husband and Cashmyer's father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr.

In the post, she said, "Last night I received a call no parent ever wants."

"My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER," they added, attaching a black and white photo of their daughter.



They concluded, "Please keep my family in your thoughts [and] prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."

TMZ was able to confirm her passing. However, no cause of death has been disclosed by the medical examiner.

Their '16 and Pregnant' Journey

According to the mentioned source, Cashmyer appeared in the MTV 2014 show alongside her daughter Evie and then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. In the show, her segment documented her family struggles as she was about to give birth while at the same time experiencing homelessness.

Apparently, Cashmyer was disowned by her parents as they disapproved of her relationship with Taylor. Aside from that, their struggles continued after the show ended.

The "16 and Pregnant" alum broke up with Taylor after their show was broadcast, resulting in the ex-couple not being able to take care of their daughter properly. Cashmyer's father and her stepmom helped their daughter out and shared guardianship with him for a time.

Post-'16 and Pregnant' With Cashmyer

Based on Variety's report, the young mother gave birth to a daughter, and by 2015, she signed over custody rights on a temporary basis to Taylor's mother.



Two years later, Cashmyer got arrested by the police for drug possession, though she had directly confronted her struggle with addiction since then.

A year ago, in January, she shared photos from a party along with her friends, celebrating a year of sobriety.

May her soul rest in peace.

