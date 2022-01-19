If you thought that South Korea was only capable of producing tense, survival dramas like "Squid Game," you're dead wrong! The most recent South Korean Netflix sensation is "Single's Inferno," South Korea's take on a "Too Hot to Handle"-esque dating reality series Now that the show's ended, the breakout star has been the rich and stylish beauty queen, Song Ji-a, otherwise known as the YouTuber and social media influencer Freezia.

However, recently, Song has been under fire for supposedly wearing fake designer brands on the Netflix show and potentially promoting fake goods on her YouTube haul videos. Netizens have been comparing stills from the show and Song's YouTube videos to photos of the real brand items and noticing subtle differences that may indicate that the social media star has been a consumer of fake goods.

Immediately drawing attention on "Single's Inferno" due to her stunning looks that seem to be a blend of BLACKPINK's Jennie and rookie girl group IVE's Jang Wonyoung and the on-point fashion looks she wore on the island that include pieces allegedly from luxury brands, Chanel and Dior, Song has long marketed herself as an "it girl" with a luxurious lifestyle who graduated as a dance major from Hanyang University, a top South Korean academic institution.

With these new revelations that she may be a consumer of fake goods, fans of Song feel betrayed, as eagle-eyed online sleuths poke holes in her self-imposed brand. Due to the negative reactions, Song released a handwritten apology on her Instagram, saying she would like to apologize for the incident and is deeply reflecting on how her actions could impact brand copyright.



Adding further to the drama, netizens have also found that Kim Hyun-Joong, a personal trainer and the contestant Song found love with at the end of the show, seems to have unfollowed the social media star in the aftermath of her fake goods scandal.

While it's unfortunate that Song felt the need to allegedly promote fake goods to maintain her brand, in the fast-paced and insatiable social media world, we can understand and sympathize with Song's actions. We're sure Song will move past this and continue to be the bad-ass that we grew to love on "Single's Inferno."

