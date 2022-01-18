Pro Football player from the New York Jets, Don Maynard, passed away in his sleep at the age of 86.

According to the New York Post, he earned recognition as the Jets' all-time leader with 627 catches, 11,732 receiving yards, 88 receiving touchdowns, and 172 games at receiver.

His death was initially confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through his family Monday, January 10, with no cause of death disclosed. The president, Jim Porter, said in his statement, "He was a resilient man on and off the field - and someone that his teammates could always count on."

But according to his son, Scot revealed to the Times, Maynard died due to "a combination of health problems, including dementia" at a care facility in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Maynard's NFL Career

CBS Sports reported that Maynard firstly became a part of the New York Giants as a ninth-round pick back in 1957. Four years later, he was released from the team during training camp. He further spent time in the Canadian Football League before becoming the first player to sign with the New York Titans, now called the Jets, in 1960.

RIP, Don. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 10, 2022

Since then, the receiver enjoyed his entire 13 years in the industry, even becoming a member of the franchise's Super Bowl III championship team.

Maynard, also called 'Country Don,' was said to be the main target for Joe Namath with the New York Jets. However, he suffered from a leg injury which made him less effective in the team's stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts during the 1969 event. He also participated in the AFL All-Time Team, having his No. 13 retired, making him one of only five Jets players to be given that honor.

By 1987, the athlete was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

READ ALSO: Shinji Mizushima Heartbreaking Cause of Death Revealed: Japan's Prolific Manga Artist Was 82

Numerous fans and colleagues left their own heartfelt messages on social media. One said, "A player who I always wished I got to see play. The stories about this man are unmatched. R.I.P to an absolute legend, Don Maynard."

A player who I always wished I got to see play. The stories about this man are unmatched. R.I.P to an absolute legend, Don Maynard. pic.twitter.com/a3ZgGtCgnZ — JetsCentral (@Jets_Central) January 10, 2022



This was also followed by another, which wrote, "RIP absolute legend Don Maynard. Maynard is still the #Jets triple crown leader in receiving categories - Receptions Yards and TDs and of course a Super Bowl Champion Rest easy"

RIP absolute legend Don Maynard.



Maynard is still the #Jets triple crown leader in receiving categories - Receptions Yards and TDs and of course a Super Bowl Champion



Rest easy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1P9UjXa96B — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) January 10, 2022



May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Michael Robin Jackson Dead at 87, What Was the Longtime Talk Radio Host's Cause of Death?