It was recently revealed that the prolific actress from the 1960's George Pal film "The Time Machine," Yvette Mimieux passed away.

According to Deadline, a representative for Mimieux's family confirmed that she was found dead during her sleep Tuesday morning, January 18, due to natural causes.

The late actress has just recently celebrated her 80th birthday on January 8. The publisher also said that Mimieux would not hold a memorial service as she was very private about her personal life while alive, and it will be kept as-is for her death.

Mimieux In The Industry

Yvette Mimieux was born to a French father and Mexican mother, in 1942, in Los Angeles, California. The celeb got married and divorced three times in her lifetime. After she wedded Evan Harland Engber in 1986 and Stanley Donen in 1972, she ended up with Howard F. Ruby, whom she married in 1986 and spent 36 years together.

Back in 1960, she was best remembered as a part of the H.G. Wells' novel adaptation starring opposite Rod Taylor under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, where she was put under a long-term contract.

Apart from the said film, she earned more acting credits for another big hit titled "Where the Boys Are." Her list of big-screen appearances also includes "Platinum High School," "Mr. Lucky," "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," and "Light in the Piazza."

She also appeared in the 1963 film "Toys in the Attic" as Dean Martin's child bride and also teamed up with director Serge Bourguignon for "The Reward" and "The Picasso Summer."

As also reported by the same source, Mimieux used to participate and guest star in TV series like Richard Chamberlain series "Dr. Kildare." She, then too, took over the lead on behalf of Inger Stevens, who died a month before production in the 1907 Aaron Spelling series for ABC "The Most Deadly Game."

Mimieux later wrote a thriller for Spelling and Leonard Goldberg, who produced "Hit Lady" as a TV film for ABC in 1974, making the actress the lead.

Apart from becoming a movie or tv personality, Mimieux was "a woman of varied interests" for being into writing and business, as per the source. She started selling Haitian products and real estate, traveling and studying archeology after she retired from the industry.

May her soul rest in peace.

