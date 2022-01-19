DC and Warner Bros. are gearing up with the final push of trailers for director Matt Reeve's The Batman before the film's theater release on March 4th.

The new trailer is focused on the cat and mouse relationship between Batman, played by Robert Pattenson, and Paul Dano's Riddler, who is plaguing Gotham City's elite through a series of murder, mayhem, and brain teasers. In the spot, Riddler is heard through a creepy static laden voice-over taunting our hero,

Let's play a game. What's black and blue and dead all over? You.

A music drop of screechy violins and rapid cello riffs ratchets up the macabre essence of the villain as a slew of quick cuts, many which have been seen previously, flash across the screen teasing the audience about what they are in for.

Paul Dano spoke with MovieWeb back in March of 2020 to discuss is hush-hush role in the film and his excitement about the project,

I can't even legally say anything about it. There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool.

As of yet, there have not been many shots of Dano outside of his menacing outfit which completely covers his face, and this trailer is no different. But, hey, we get more clips of Batman either way, so there's that.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4th, but until then, here's the trailer.