Hilary Duff is having the second big break that she deserves.

Duff made her mark on an entire generation as the relatably awkward, cartoon-in-head-telling-her-what-to-do teen, Lizzie McGuire. Since that time, the star has continued acting, but has not landed a role quite as iconic as the Disney lead. That is, until now. McGuire now plays Sophie in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father. We are thrilled to see Duff taking on a new, fun, and exciting role especially since, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this was not a role she originally intended to take.

Originally, Hilary Duff was supposed to be making a comeback to her well known character in a reboot of Lizzie McGuire. However, in a turn of events that disappointed equally the fans and the star, the reboot was discontinued after shooting two episodes. The McGuire alum said on Good Morning America that this was, "a big disappointment."

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens. The actor received a call about a new spin-off series, making its way to Hulu. "I got home, and they're like, 'We've been wanting to ask about this project. It's How I Met Your Father...And I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I can't do that. I've been down the reboot kind of lane, and tried. And I don't think I can hold up to that.' And they're like, 'No, it's not like a reboot in that sense.'" However, after much coaxing and thought, Hilary Duff agreed to join the cast of the show.

She is honored to be working within the same universe as How I Met Your Mother, a show she has deemed, "perfection," and working alongside Kim Catrall. Duff exclaimed of Catrall, "She is absolutely an icon, and then to think that she's playing the older version of me, I'm honored...[Her Sophie is] very different than Samantha, that's for sure. She's an open book in this, and she's very warm and inviting, and her timing is just always impeccable." Catrall will be playing an older Sophie, telling the story, while Duff plays the younger Sophie, living the moments.

We can't wait to see this spin-off series in action!