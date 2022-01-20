Gina Rodriguez is set to star in the TV adaptation of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

A television adaptation of the 1988 Oscar nominated comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is currently in the works. The original film, which was created by the incredible Pedro Almodovar, was originally filmed in Spanish. It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. It was originally titled Mujeres al Borde de un Ataque de Nervios. Whlie the film was made all in Spanish, this TV adaptation, which will be streaming on Apple TV+, will be filmed in a combination of Spanish and English. Rodriguez, former star of the hit series Jane the Virgin, will be taking on the role of Pepa. The role was played in the original film by actress Carmen Maura.



Almodovar will serve as an executive producer on the series. We are sure, with the talented creator at the helm, this series will have the same heart as the original film. The original movie follows the story of when, according to IMDb, "A television actress encounters a variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to discover why her lover abruptly left her." This is a topic that inspires Almodovar more than almost any other. In an interview with Variety back in 2021 he said:

"This whole idea of someone who's been abandoned by their lover - you could say it's the mother of all situations...It's the essence of it all. It could be a man or a woman, but for me, the idea of abandonment and the despair of someone who's been abandoned is an idea that I find really dynamic. It really prompts that person who's been left by their lover to behave in a way to get the person back."

We can't wait to see the TV adaptation of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.