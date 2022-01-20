Cardi B is covering all of the funeral costs for those who lost their lives in the Bronx apartment fire.

The apartment fire tragedy that occurred in the Bronx on January 9th and took the lives of 17 people. While the tragedy is unimaginable, Cardi B is determined to help. The rapper-performing artist has pledged to cover all funeral costs for the victims of this horrific fire. The current mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, took to Twitter to share his thanks to the star. He wrote, "@iamcardib is a superstar on and off the mic who makes the Bronx and our city proud every day, and we're so grateful to her and her grassroots donors who have stood up for everyone affected by last week's tragic fire." He then linked in the tweet the fire relief fund site.

.@iamcardib is a superstar on and off the mic who makes the Bronx and our city proud every day, and we're so grateful to her and the grassroots donors who have stood up for everyone affected by last week's tragic fire.



Cardi B is a Bronx native, causing the tragedy to hit quite literally close to home for the performer. She released a statemtent in which she wrote, "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So when I heard about the fire and all the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help." Her desire to help the cause is an inspiring one that will hopefully help motivate others to help in any way they can. Cardi B went on to express her heartache for the families affected. "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal."

Our hearts go out to all who were affected by this tragic fire.