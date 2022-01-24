One report believes that Katy Perry has an ongoing feud with Orlando Bloom, making the singer decided not to wear her engagement ring.

Woman's Day via Suggest claimed that the longtime couple is struggling to raise their one-year-old daughter despite having hours in their career.

Apparently, the source said that the "Firework" singer has her romance with Bloom "fallen to the wayside" as she becomes a working mother at home. Despite being an engaged couple for almost three years, no date has been set yet regarding their wedding.

'Ringless' Singer?

The report was also able to note of witnesses who spotted the 36-year-old star going out to the public without her engagement ring, that her fans were worried that there would be no wedding day coming.

An insider told the outlet, "With a one-year-old and a Vegas residency, Katy's taken on a lot lately and she does get overwhelmed like any working mum," referencing her "Play" Las Vegas Residency held at Resorts World on December 29, 2021.

The informant continued that she gets call concerns from her friends, asking if she's okay with her relationship with the "Lord of the Rings" actor when she forgets to put the ring on. "For the most part it is, but at the moment she seems to fried people can't help but worry about her," they added.

Meanwhile, the source still noted that the singer doesn't have to bear all the responsibilities alone. The informant concluded, "Orlando has spoken in the past about how he's had to step up his game now that he has a beautiful baby daughter with Katy [Daisy], and let's hope he keeps sticking to that because the singer has never been so loaded up with responsibilities."

Suggest then investigated this article saying that there is nothing to worry about Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship. Though it may be true that the pop star may have forgotten to wear her precious ring once before a recent outing, it still made its way back to her hands.

She even wore the ring for a date night with the Hollywood actor and posted a set of tribute for him on Instagram for his birthday. She wrote in the caption, "happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know."



"Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

