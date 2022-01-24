The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has seen its fair share of controversy, what with author J.K. Rowling's less than woke opinions on the transgendered community. Stars of the worldwide phenom of a franchise have even come forward to denounce her thoughts on the subject in candid interviews according to a Deadline report.

Rupert Grint was half cordial in his take down of Rowling when he told The Times last week he doesn't "necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she's still my auntie." Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have also had their say in terms of not agreeing with her, though Jason Isaacs, who played Lucious Malfoy in the series, has decided to distance himself from the situation by riding the fence.

While talking to The Telegraph, Isaacs was careful to not become too deeply embroiled in the controversy, stating her accomplishments as a good person,

"There's a bunch of stuff about Jo... I don't want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it's such an extraordinary minefield."

He continued,

"One of the things that people should know about her too - not as a counter-argument - is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children through her charity Lumos. And that is unequivocally good. Many of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do."

Agree with his sentiment or not, that's one way to sidestep, and who can blame him? We live in a world where even a small slip of the tongue can land you in the canceled category.

But the troubles at Hogwarts don't end there.

The Broadway spin-off Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been dealt a blow this week, firing James Snyder who played the titular Harry Potter, though the exact reasons for the dismissal are unclear.

Evidently, actress Diane Davis who played Ginny, Potter's wife in the show, issued a complaint about Snyder, which after an investigation, brought about his contract being terminated. In a statement given to Entertainment Weekly, producers of the show said that on November 9th, "for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract. Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy - and to maintain the integrity of the investigation - we will make no further comment regarding the matter."

Add in the rocky relationship between embroiled actor Johnny Depp and his expulsion from Fantastic Beasts series and it seems there is no "Forgetticus" spell to make these problems disappear.