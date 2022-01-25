Frederik Eklund revealed the real reason why he decided to say goodbye to the "Million Dollar Listing" franchise.

"Million Dollar Listing" fans will face a massive change while watching the reality TV series as Eklund, who had been part of the franchise for 11 years, announced his departure from the show.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, the 44-year-old said he would leave both "Million Dollar Listing: LA" and "Million Dollar Listing: New York" as he plans to expand his career in the future.

"I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together," he said. He also took his time to share some of his favorite moments on the show before thanking the viewers who supported him all through these years.

Some of his favorite milestones include the Eklund Gomes Team becoming "the nation's largest and most prolific team that reached $4.5 billion in 2021."

In the end, he thanked Bravo, castmates, and crew for making a television history together.

Following his exit, his co-star Tracy Tutor delivered a special message to the TV star and wished him the best in life.

Eklund did not directly mention his two co-stars, Josh Altman and Josh Flagg, making people assume that their fallout had something to do with his exit.

Did Eklund Leave Because of His Co-Stars?

Amid the buzzes, a source exclusively clarified to People that Eklund left because he has new projects to work on and not because of Altman and Flagg.

"The fallout is from six months ago and it is not even on Fredrik's radar and didn't factor in any of his decisions," the source said.

Altman also talked about the fallout last week, saying that he made the decision to cut Eklund out of his life. He then disclosed further details about the "real, real, horrible thing" Eklund did to Flagg.

"Flagg and I, we're busy. We got great friends and family, and that's it. You move on. You cut certain people out of your life, and he has absolutely been cut," he went on, leaving their fans clueless about the "horrible" thing Eklund did.

