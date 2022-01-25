As far as Alabama Barker is concerned, Kourtney Kardashian is a welcome addition to the Barker family! She even wants them to get married as soon as possible for the sweetest reason ever.

When Travis Barker marries Kourtney Kardashian, his daughter, Alabama Barker, will be overjoyed! Since she's been alienated from her mother for quite some time, the 16-year-old is eager to welcome Kourtney into the family full-time. As a source exclusively told HollywoodLife, "Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can't wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom."

"Alabama is so close with her dad already and she knows it's not always easy bringing two families together. But Alabama feels like Kourtney is such a perfect fit and she feels so lucky to call her family," the source added.

The source explained that if Travis and Kourtney marry, it is not simply going to be about them or their love for each other. It is truly how willing their respective families, especially the kids, to call each other family.

"But this marriage isn't only about Travis and Kourtney, it's really a blending of both families which makes it even more exciting. Alabama adores Kourtney and she loves how perfectly they all mesh," the insider said.

Fortunately, Travis's children, which he shares with Shanna - Alabama, son Landon, and adopted daughter Atiana, are getting along quite nicely with Kourt's kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Kourtney shares these three children with ex Scott Disick, 38.

If there will be anyone who is likely not going to be happy with the marriage though, it will be Alabama's mom Shanna. Reportedly, Shanna and Alabama are not close these days. Shanna felt "betrayed" by her children's growing attachment to Kourtney, according to our sources back in November of 2021.

"Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there's not much she can do," a source shared. "She feels she's done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they've turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they're being teenagers."

But what can she do if Kourtney simply has the "mother instinct" and generally good with kids? "As everybody knows, Kourtney is an incredible mother and she's so good with children. They always come first in her eyes," sources claimed.

"Kourtney really didn't have to try to build a bond with Alabama and Landon. The connection was mutual. She loves them like her own," they added.