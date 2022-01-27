Wendy Williams' time is running out, since she hasn't been on her award-winning talk program since July.

Many fans have speculated that the problematic 57-year-old has already been sacked from her program, which is presently hosted by a number of guest hosts.

Wendy hasn't been dismissed from her program, according to The Sun. It's possible that the future of "The Wendy Williams Show" is now obvious.

Wendy is not likely to return to the show, according to a source.

"Production is running out the clock with all these guest hosts. They're literally just waiting for the season to end, and after that, it's gone."

According to the source, the show's producers won't have much of a choice but to keep "The Wendy Williams Show" running until the end of the season because it is syndicated to stations around the country.

They continued, "If she's officially fired or quits, all those stations could potentially pull out of the contract."

Wendy had shut off all touch with production employees while she battled health issues that prevented her from coming to her show's season premiere in September, according to OK magazine.

According to a source close to the situation, she has "disappeared" and "the only line of communication production has is through her manager."

The insider went on to add, "She's isolated herself from everyone and isn't talking to anybody connected to the show."

"I don't think she's ever going to come back to the studio."

Where Is Wendy Williams Now?

Wendy Williams has been busy spending her time in Florida, despite allegations that she hasn't been fired or quit her program.

For the whole month of January, the media star has been hiding in Florida with her son Kevin Jr. He revealed that they are in Miami after sharing a photo of his mother eating breakfast in bed.

Wendy's seemingly never-ending health problems began last summer, when she was forced to leave "The Wendy Williams Show" due to a number of concerns, including testing positive for COVID, submitting herself for mental care, and Graves disease complications.

It is still uncertain if she will return to the program or if it will be renewed beyond this season.

