Alec Baldwin and other "Rust" producers are reportedly attempting to have a lawsuit filed against them by the film's script supervisor dismissed.

Mami Mitchell, who is represented by power attorney Gloria Allred, filed the lawsuit in November, alleging assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm after a prop gun with live ammunition was fired on the set of "Rust" in October, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In a motion obtained by Fox News, Baldwin and his co-producers asked that the court dismiss Mitchell's complaint "without leave to amend."

The motion suggested that the scriptwriter's allegations didn't state facts "sufficient to constitute a cause of action."

The dismissal is going to be based because despite Mitchell's attempt to label claims as intentional, "nothing about [Mitchell's] allegations suggest that any of Defendants intentionally committed harmful conduct under New Mexico law."

Mitchell also admitted that the gun wasn't supposed to carry live ammo, implying that her accusations of malicious behavior are without merit.

The document further said, "Moreover, Plaintiff's claims should be dismissed because she does not allege any facts whatsoever against Defendants Rust Movie Productions, LLC, Ryan Donnell Smith, Langley Allen Cheney, Thomasville Pictures, LLC, Anjul Nigam, Matthew DelPiano, Cavalry Media, Inc. ... or El Dorado Pictures, Inc."

"None of those individual or entity defendants are even mentioned in the factual allegations, much less alleged to have been involved in intentional conduct."

Meanwhile, Gloria Allred told the outlet that those who filed the demurrer are "trying to avoid explaining their conduct before a judge and a jury in a court of law."

She went on to confirm, "We intend to vigorously oppose their demurrer, and we believe that we should be allowed to proceed."

In the lawsuit, Mitchell claimed that Baldwin "intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired a loaded gun."

Mitchell further added that when Baldwin was rehearsing, he "did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm."

Allred claimed there were indicators of perilous situations in the days leading up to the shooting in a press conference in November.

Baldwin has also claimed that during his December interview with George Stephanopoulos, he didn't squeeze the trigger because he thought the pistol was empty.

