On January 25, 2022, Brenda Song was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills with a significant new addition - a massive, new diamond ring on her left ring finger. That means, four years after sparking dating rumors, Macaulay Culkin and Song are engaged!

Previously, the "Home Alone" and "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" stars quietly welcomed a son together in April 2021 named Dakota Song Culkin and have been going strong since their relationship started late 2017 after working together on the film "Changeland."

Notably, Song penning a beautiful Instagram birthday post to her man on his 40th birthday. At the time, the actress shared, "My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." However, other than these few shared public moments, quiet seems to be these two's relationship M.O.

As a millennial who grew up watching these two's careers - "Home Alone" and "The Suite Life" were both some of my childhood favorites - I'm happy to see these two stars thriving in their relationship. Congratulations to Culkin and Song and their growing little family!

For more entertainment news and commentary, please follow Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.