Godzilla has been making a comeback stateside in the past few years with his successful reboot starting in 2014, King of the Monsters in 2019, and was topped off with last year's epic battle between him and King Kong. All this to set up the MonsterVerse, which looks to have found a home on AppleTV+ as a new series.

The working title for the show as we know it so far is 'Hourglass' and the premise will be following the research team, Monarch, that was developed to study the Titans who have emerged around the world. The timeline for the series will be during the events between Godzilla and King of the Monsters, where the big guy saved the world from everything from aliens to King Ghidora. The synopsis has been explained as,

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

But where is Kong, you might ask? The big guy is getting a show of his own over at Netflix in the form of an Anime series which will follow a group who get shipwrecked on Skull Island only to come face to face with Kong and other Titans.

It's going to be a big year for Kaiju fans, given there is no shortage of big bads for our two heroes to battle. We should be in for a treat.

There are no release dates as of yet, so stop soon by for future updates.