Colin Kapernick is still riding high after the great critical reviews he got on his limited series Colin In Black and White - but that's not slowing him down.

Now, the former NFL player and social activist is teaming up with legendary director Spike Lee at the helm for an ESPN docuseries about the player's life - from being raced as a black child of white parents, to being a football star in high school and college, to getting into the NFL and eventually being blackballed for his famous kneeling protest.

The documentary will be narrated in the first person by Kapernick himself, and peppered with interviews conducted by Lee with other players and key people in the former football player's life. It will also feature never-before-seen archival footage of Kapernick, which nobody previously had access to.

Lee has worked with ESPN to create series before, most notably 2009's Kobe Doin' Work, which followed the late Kobe Bryant over the course of a single day during his 2007-08 season.

This documentary is part of a first-look deal that Kapernick signed with ESPN parent company Disney back in 2020. It's also being co-produced by former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill.

No release date has yet been specified for the Kapernick docuseries.