It's basically common knowledge that, for all his early fame, Macaulay Culkin had a rough time of it growing up. And as a kid who got famous before he hit puberty for a movie that is still beloved today, he also had to deal with doing all that growing up in the public eye.

It's been exceedingly nice, therefore, lately, to see him as happy as he has been: The actor is engaged to actress Brenda Song as of last week, and they just welcomed their baby boy, Dakota, last April.

Still, having a troubled childhood unfortunately does not exempt Culkin from the rite of passage that is the midlife crisis. But as he and production company Lightbox recently announced, he intends to be kinda productive about it.

Lightbox recently announced that Culkin - who, we have just learned, is often affectionately referred to as Mack, which is so sweet - will be starring in their new series, appropriately dubbed Maaculay Culkin's Midlife Crisis. Mack had this to say in response to the announcement:

"Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I'm in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense."

This comment comes a year after the actor's viral tweet announcing he had turned 40 - in one of the funniest ways he could, of course.

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old.



I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

The upcoming show, appropriately dubbed Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis will show Culkin taking a journey around the world to discover what reaching this age, widely considered to be the "middle" of one's life, means across cultures. According to Deadline, he will be asking such big questions as:

"How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed by youth? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn't become a relic of our youth?"

Hey, maybe on this journey he'll find out the whole "midlife" point isn't as bad as it's cracked up to be. (At least, we hope so.)

We don't know yet what network this new show will air on, but we will be keeping an eye out, and update you as soon as we do. (Hey, I may not be near 40 yet, but I, too, want answers on this one.)