Peacock is bringing in 2022 with a BANG!

The NBC streaming service released a What's Coming to Peacock in 2022? ad during the opening ceremony of the winter Olympics. Suffice it to say, we are EXCITED.

This coming year boasts incredible shows including Bel Air, Joe vs. Carol, Wolf Like Me, Angelyne, Killing It, Vampire Academy, Undeclared War, Girls 5Eva, Rutherford Falls, Queer as Folk, Last Light, Bust Down, We Are Lady Parts, Irreverent, The Best Man: The Final Chapter, and Pitch Perfect The Series.

It is WITHOUT QUESTION going to be an absolutely banner year for the streaming service. This preview video showcases many of our favorite stars, in everything from new shows to new seasons to television adaptations. We can't wait!

There are a few obvious stand-outs from this tantalizing first-look mash-up video.

The highly-anticipated show Bel-Air kicks off the trailer in opulent glory. The excitement of the party we get to see sets an excellent bar for where 2022 Peacock will be taking us.

Another glaringly obvious one, of course, is Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon strutting her stuff as the iconic cat-lady Carole Baskin. In light of Tiger King 2 and the documentary series about Carole Baskin, we are certain that Joe vs. Carol, especially while in the capable hands of McKinnon, will be an absolutely exceptional show.

We cannot wait to see what this coming year has in store for the awesome streaming service. Don't worry. You can be sure we are going to watch them all, and we will tell you all about them!