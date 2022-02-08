Robert Irwin, son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, had a close call on Saturday when he was working with Casper, a 12.14-foot leucistic saltwater crocodile where he works at the Australia Zoo.

While filming Crikey! It's the Irwins, Robert was acclimating Casper to be the new main attraction of the zoo's Crocoseum which includes the creature being the star of the midday croc show where guests of the zoo get a lesson in crocodile behavior and predatory skill. The close encounter was posted on Robert's Instagram.

The exercise was to determine how Casper would react to being fed. In the video Robert narrates,

"Now we want to see a nice, big reaction from him. That's how we know he's happy."

The 18 year-old Irwin definitely got what he asked for, a bit too much in fact. While climbing into the enclosure with Casper, Irwin tried to coax the croc with a hunk of meat, but the beast was more interested in live prey, namely Robert. In the clip, he is seen trying to feed Casper only to have it run past the meat and head straight toward Irwin who shouts to his crew to "Bail!"

"We prioritize natural behavior with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water's edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!"

Robert is definitely living up to the brave mantle set by his father Steve Irwin, a man who was known for getting right into the action whenever he could.