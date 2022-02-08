Fans of the hit Amazon Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the wait is almost over! The new fourth season trailer has just dropped and the show looks as fun as ever.

Last we left Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), she was thrown off of musician Shy Baldwin's tour, leaving her friend and agent Susie (Alex Borstein) to figure out a new plan for her client's burgeoning career. Tired of the rigamarole of being second banana to other acts, Maisel takes a stand, wanting to headline with a raunchier, more honest act. Finding a new gig that allows her to flaunt her creatively risque gift of gab, the new career path begins to affect her personal life and relationships. Can she find a balance between who she really is as a performer in a male-driven field, while still keeping her personal life on the right track? We'll just have to wait and see when Season Four premieres on February 18th.

The trailer showcases some of the laugh-out-loud shenanigans we have grown to love throughout the series. Wacky antics, witty banter, and a bolder Mrs Maisel who unapologetically lives her truth, declaring to Susie,

"Every single show I'm going to say exactly what's on my mind."

The usual cast is returning for the new season with actors Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Michael Zegen, and Luke Kirby reprising their roles. But there are also guest stars galore this time around including Milo Ventimiglia and the always eclectic John Waters, as well as Jason Alexander coming back to the frey.

The new season starts February 18th on Amazon Prime, but we have the trailer to tide you over until then.