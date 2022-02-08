We were this close to having a revival of The Boondocks on HBO Max and fans of the series are not happy with it's cancellation.

The Boondocks, which started as a newspaper strip created by Aaron McGruder that ran for ten years, gained further popularity when it was turned into a cartoon show on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim airing for four seasons. The premise revolved around two Black youths, Riley and Huey Freeman (both played by Regina King), who lived with their Granddad Robert (John Witherspoon), each of who had their own generational outlook on societal issues and how they affected Black culture. The dialogue was raw and honest, pushing the boundaries of your typical animated series through social commentary.

The news came from actor Cedric Yarbrough who played the Freeman's uptight neighbor Tom DuBois during an interview he had with Geekset Podcast,

"I hate to say this, but right now, the show is, right now, not coming back. I don't know if this is breaking news. We've been wanting to do the show, and Sony... they decided they're going to pull the plug."

But does this mean the two new seasons will never come to pass. Not Necessarily. He also talked about how the voice actors were in the midst of recording when they found out about the cancellation. This leaves a possibility for another studio to take over the project down the road. Hopefully.

Fans of the show took to social media to decry their outrage of the cancellation, especially given that Sony pulled the plug during Black History Month.

Why they canceled the Boondocks Reboot like that? @SonyPictures @Sony we got beef during this lovely black history month??? Lmk — #1 Bullshit Guy 🙎🏽‍♂️ (@jfrmdafloss) February 5, 2022

Other issues were also addressed by fans such as how one of the voice actors, namely John Witherspoon who has since passed away, leaving a void that will be very hard to fill.

I'm kinda mixed on this because on one hand I wanted to see some new Boondocks stuff but on the other hand George Witherspoon is dead, Regina King's son committed suicide and asking her to come back during that time....yeah it was probably a good thing that it's not coming back https://t.co/wOe2uWZZDo — General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) February 3, 2022

Only time will tell if the revival will ever come to fruition. Though, what better time than now to have a controversial, yet, intelligent take on the state of the world, what with subjects like voting rights issues, the rise in right wing racism, to how we finally have progressed enough to have the first woman of color as the Vice President. In this ever changing landscape, shows such as The Boondocks uncover the troubles nad triumphs of the time and help viewers gain a better understanding through the art of comedic social commentary. We need shows like this to come back in a big way.