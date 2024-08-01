Each day of the 2024 Olympic games has delivered incredible photos of the history-making (and sometimes just funny) moments from athletes, celebrities and coaches.

Thursday, August 1 was no different at the games, with numerous visuals and videos going viral online from must-see moments of action. Here are the major Olympic moments that dominated the internet Thursday, from Simone Biles making history with another Gold Medal to Angela Carini crying after her defeat to Imane Khelif.

Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec goes viral for his main character energy.

The new rule of the Olympic Games is ‘Be Cool’👏 Yusuf Dikec🙏 pic.twitter.com/5h1bX6TAXM — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) August 1, 2024

A behind-the-scenes look reveals the work of a trampoline gymnastics cameraman:

My favorite video of the Olympics so far is the cameraman for the trampoline gymnastics pic.twitter.com/SNoad1PMrm — gaut (@0xgaut) August 1, 2024

Athletes vomiting after swimming in the Seine River. Should we be concerned?

🇫🇷#Paris2024 #Olympics



At the Olympics, athletes vomit after swimming in the Seine River.



Shortly before the start of the Olympic Games, an prohibitive level of concentration of E. coli and other bacteria was discovered in the river, but this did not stop the organizers and… pic.twitter.com/kw7zEvtwVs — 𝕏 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@cheguwera) August 1, 2024

Angela Carini crying over her loss to Imane Khelif:

This is Angela Carini. We say HER name. This is the woman boxer who was failed by the world.



She isn’t crying because she lost. Boxers don’t cry. She is crying due to the horrible unfairness of it all.



I cry with her. #IStandWithAngelaCarini. Say it with me!! pic.twitter.com/ePr7Ux9HKh — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) August 1, 2024

Simone Biles and Suni Lee share a hug to celebrate their wins:

And last, but not least, an honorable mention for Italian gymnist Giorgia Villa, who is sponsored by parmesan cheese. This photo technically went viral yesterday, but we still had to include it for obvious reasons.