Today in Viral Olympics Photos: Simone Bile Makes History And Turkish Shooter Gives Main Character Energy
Each day of the 2024 Olympic games has delivered incredible photos of the history-making (and sometimes just funny) moments from athletes, celebrities and coaches.
Thursday, August 1 was no different at the games, with numerous visuals and videos going viral online from must-see moments of action. Here are the major Olympic moments that dominated the internet Thursday, from Simone Biles making history with another Gold Medal to Angela Carini crying after her defeat to Imane Khelif.
Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec goes viral for his main character energy.
A behind-the-scenes look reveals the work of a trampoline gymnastics cameraman:
Athletes vomiting after swimming in the Seine River. Should we be concerned?
Angela Carini crying over her loss to Imane Khelif:
Simone Biles and Suni Lee share a hug to celebrate their wins:
And last, but not least, an honorable mention for Italian gymnist Giorgia Villa, who is sponsored by parmesan cheese. This photo technically went viral yesterday, but we still had to include it for obvious reasons.