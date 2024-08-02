Days after resigning abruptly, the mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, has been charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Misty Roberts, who was in her second term, was investigated after the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested Louisiana State Police look into a complaint against her. According to the LSP in a press release Thursday, Clanton was accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile. ​​Two juveniles confirmed the 42-year-old was intimate with one juvenile victim while employed as mayor.

After an arrest warrant was issued, the mayor surrendered to authorities, per the 'New York Post.'

"On August 1, 2024, Roberts turned herself in to Investigators without incident. She was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on the charges of LRS 14:43 - Third degree rape and LRS 14:92 - Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. This case remains under investigation," the press release announced.

Roberts was booked into Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Jail. According to jail records, she was later released on a $75,000 bond over one hour later.

Adam Johnson, Roberts' attorney, said the embattled mayor is innocent.

"We trust the public will respect her constitutional presumption of innocence which is fundamental to our system of justice," he added, per 'KPLC-7.' "Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbors and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them."

She submitted a letter of resignation to the council on July 27.

"For nearly 15 years, my love and passion for DeRidder has been my foundation while serving as Mayor," Roberts wrote.

She added: "This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities."

DeRidder, a city of just over 10,000 people, according to the 2010 census, is situated on the Texas-Louisiana border. It's 247 miles north of New Orleans.