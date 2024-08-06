Donald Trump's campaign is voicing their opinion on Kamala Harris' running mate choice — and they're not impressed.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, as sources say she believes they both are "underdogs" in the 2024 presidential race. However, she remains "confident" that together they have a winning message on reducing costs for the middle class and "protecting freedom."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro second that call, dubbing Walz "an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket." Trump's campaign, in addition to social media, didn't seem to share the same sentiment.

RELATED: Pregnant Hailey Bieber Admits She's 'Not Super Close' With Her Family After Building 'Her Own' Tribe

🚨 It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State.



While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the… — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 6, 2024

"It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State," Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt penned on X hours ago.

"While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is 'mostly cows and rocks'. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.

If Walz won't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American's nightmare," she concluded.

RELATED: Billy Mays Honored With OxiClean At His Gravestone 15 Years After His Death

This was Minnesota under Gov Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/6CCbhyOPca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket.



From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can.



He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024

A quick X search seems to reveal the public's mixed feelings on Walz. One tweeter posted, "This was Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz," with images of burning streets during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Another shared: "I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket" with images of happy children.

Walz, 60, is an American politician, former U.S. Army non-commissioned officer, and retired educator born in West Point, Nebraska. The father of two served as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019.