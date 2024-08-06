French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's Paris 2024 Olympic hopes were thwarted when his private parts hit the bar during his jump, leading to an unexpected lucrative offer from an adult site.

The 21-year-old became a viral sensation after his disappointing performance at the Paris Games, where he failed to clear the 5.70m bar. He missed out on the pole vault final.

During his attempt, Ammirati appeared to be on track to clear the bar, but his mishap caused his manhood to dislodge it, ending his Olympic journey.

"It's a big disappointment," Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation. "I'm a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.

"I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault. The conditions were good. It's the first time I've started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there."

Ammirati's mishap attracted an offer from adult site CamSoda. The platform is offering him $250K to participate in a live webcam show focusing on his Olympic incident.

"Dear Mr. Ammirati, please accept my condolences on not winning an Olympic medal," said the site's VP Daryn Parker in an offer letter. "If it were up to me, I'd award you for your talent below the belt.

"My name is Daryn Parker, Vice President of CamSoda. As an enthusiast of unique activities, I'd like to offer you up to $250,000 for a 60-minute webcam show where you showcase your assets, minus the crossbar, of course.

"What do you say? Even without the gold medal, you can still capture the gold from your fans via CamSoda. And without those restrictive shorts, you can truly let loose and show the world what you've got. Feel free to contact me with any questions or to finalize the details. I look forward to hearing from you soon," he added. "Regards."

Meanwhile, Sweden's pole vaulting star Armand Duplantis set a new world record and won gold in a flawless final performance.