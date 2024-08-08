President Joe Biden appeared lost and confused for a few moments and seemingly had to be told by an emcee to exit the room during an event at the White House.

The 81-year-old president hosted the Texas Rangers at the White House's East Room Thursday to celebrate the baseball team's 2023 World Series championship win.

After giving a speech -- in which he spoke about the Rangers' journey to the World Series and gave several players a special shoutout -- Biden accepted a No. 46 jersey with his name on the back and cowboy boots with the team's World Series championship logo at the end of the ceremony, as seen in a video shared by PBS.

After doing so, however, Biden expressed confusion about what he should do next.

"All right, what am I doing now?" the POTUS asked, causing the team to burst into laughter.

A military aide helped Biden collect the items, causing the president to joke, "Are you stealing my jersey?"

Biden then stood awkwardly for a few seconds, looked around and raised both hands, seemingly waiting for direction on what he should do.

The emcee then said, "Distinguished guests, please remain in your seats as the president departs."

Biden left the stage after hearing the emcee's statement.

Before walking out of the room, the president gave the Texas Rangers players a military-style salute.

This wasn't the only Biden moment from the White House event that made headlines.

According to the Daily Mail, the POTUS gave pitcher Nathan Eovaldi -- who sported a blue suit -- a confusing compliment.

"Your standout pitcher Nathan, where are you, Nathan?" Biden asked. "And by the way, I want to know who the hell made his haberdasher. I like his dress man, I tell you. Looking good, Nathan."

A haberdasher is a store that sells men's clothing, accessories and shoes.

Biden sparked concerns about his mental fitness over the past several months due to numerous public blunders, and these were further fueled by his disastrous performance at his June 27 debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Biden repeatedly dismissed the concerns about his mental acuity, telling ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos last month that he believes he has "the mental and physical capacity" to serve another four years as president.

However, on July 21, he suddenly announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate.

Harris quickly launched her presidential campaign and has since chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.