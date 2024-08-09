"Breaking" aka breakdancing made its Olympic debut Friday and spectators were immediately buzzing about the Australian competitor who goes by 'Raygun.'

Viewers may be surprised to find that the 36-year-old competitor, whose full name is Rachel Gunn" is actually a professor at the prestigious Macquarie University in Sydney. Gunn teaches in the communications and media department and specializes in a class titled "the cultural politics of breaking," according to SB Nation.

Gunn is an Australian breaking champion and a major advocate of the sport.

Gunn is also a dance teacher instructing the next generation of B-Girls, "while also working on community outreach with local governments to allow more urban dance spaces in cities to allow spaces for breaking to thrive," according to SB Nation.