Viral Australian Olympic Breakdancer 'Raygun' is a Communications Professor
"Breaking" aka breakdancing made its Olympic debut Friday and spectators were immediately buzzing about the Australian competitor who goes by 'Raygun.'
Viewers may be surprised to find that the 36-year-old competitor, whose full name is Rachel Gunn" is actually a professor at the prestigious Macquarie University in Sydney. Gunn teaches in the communications and media department and specializes in a class titled "the cultural politics of breaking," according to SB Nation.
Gunn is an Australian breaking champion and a major advocate of the sport.
Gunn is also a dance teacher instructing the next generation of B-Girls, "while also working on community outreach with local governments to allow more urban dance spaces in cities to allow spaces for breaking to thrive," according to SB Nation.