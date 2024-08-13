A top sommelier who worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times.

Aaron Von Rock, a former wine director at Kips Bay Mediterranean's Benno, was charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, according to court records. Per the 'New York Post,' Von Rock allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife on May 5 at their Murray Hill apartment.

The 55-year-old's wife, whose name was not released, reportedly had a gash on her hand and wounds on her leg and foot, according to the complaint.

His spouse allegedly told authorities, "My husband tried to kill me," after the alleged attack. According to her Facebook account, per 'Atlanta Black Star,' his spouse studied at Cornell University and Georgia Court University in New Jersey. The couple became engaged in 2016.

During his arraignment in May, Von Rock plead not guilty. The Boston University graduate was released on his own recognizance and referred to an alternative court program.

Although no bail was set, a temporary order of protection from his wife was granted. Per the news outlet, Von Rock kept silent throughout the court proceedings, but "smirked" as he left the courtroom.

According to an interview with the 'Wine Spectator' in 2007, the Maryland native described how he stomped Concord grapes as a child with his siblings for the family's homemade wine.

"After graduating, von Rock moved to New York and let his passion for the restaurant business lead him to Verbena, where he was working as a bartender and server when he met David Gordon, wine director of Tribeca Grill, who helped spur his love of wine. Von Rock eventually became the wine director at Verbena in 1997," the outlet reported.

In 2019, Von Rock became the wine director for Benno at the Evelyn Hotel before it closed due to the pandemic.

Von Rock is due back in court on Sept. 30.