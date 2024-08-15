One person has been arrested in connection to the death of actor Matthew Perry, an anonymous law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Thursday.

More details about the suspect were not immediately made known. Authorities are expected to share more information at a press conference scheduled for later Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

In May, Los Angeles police said they were working with federal agencies to investigate the shockingly high levels of ketamine in the 54-year-old actor's system at the time of his death.

Perry was found in his hot tub on Oct. 28, and was immediately pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene.

In December, an autopsy for Perry found that the amount of ketamine in his blood at the time of his death was the same amount doctors use to provide anesthesia during surgery.